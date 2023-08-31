Man United’s latest loan offer for Sofyan Amrabat includes a €27m obligation to buy clause



Manchester United are working on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for Sofyan Amrabat, according to reports in both England and Italy.

Enzo Bucchioni reveals a loan offer, which includes a €27 million obligation to buy, is currently being negotiated.

James Ducker (The Telegraph) confirms the figure being discussed is somewhere between “€25 million (£22m) and €30m (£26m).”

Bucchiono also indicates a number of offers were made for Amrabat’s services but these were not “taken into consideration”, suggesting the Moroccan’s preference for a move to United.

Ducker corroborates this, stating Amrabat has turned down lucrative offers from Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid, as well as the Saudi Pro League, this summer.

The Italian journalist contends Amrabat reached an “agreement” with United earlier in the summer and has been patiently waiting for a move to materialise.

Amrabat, and his representatives, were reportedly told in January, however, it would require a bid in the region of €30 million for Fiorentina to sanction his departure.

Bucchioni asserts the club’s owner, Rocco Commisso, will not “give up an inch” over these conditions, despite Amrabat’s clear intentions to leave.

Ducker reveals, however, Fiorentina are willing to sanction a loan move, but only on the condition it includes this purchase obligation, as well as a sell-on percentage should Amrabat ever leave United.

The Moroccan international is no longer training with the first-team and will not be included in squads for Serie A games or the Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina play Rapid Wien tonight at home in the second leg of their Conference tie.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano stated United were preparing a “formal bid” for Amrabat and stressed a loan proposal had not been sent. Informal discussions were said to have taken place however.

We can infer from these differing sources, therefore, that the prospect of a loan deal on its own could have been discussed but promptly dismissed.

Which will have influenced United’s decision to begin negotiating a loan – with an obligation to buy – for Erik ten Hag’s number one target.

Dean Henderson‘s move to Crystal Palace was confirmed today for a fee in the region of £20 million. Such a move could be crucial in generating the requisite funds for United to delve back into the transfer market, having spent heavily already this summer.

With a loan move for Donny van de Beek drawing closer, Old Trafford officials may soon be armed with both the money and the squad space to bring Amrabat to Manchester.

