Manchester United academy starlet Charlie McNeill set to join Stevenage on loan



Charlie McNeill is set to join League One side, Stevenage, on loan, according to reports.

Michael Plant (MancWorldUK) indicates the Manchester United youngster will drop down the football pyramid ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline, subject to a medical.

A report by The Peoples Person earlier in the summer had revealed McNeill was earmarked for a loan move this season.

The forward was a conspicuous absentee from United’s pre-season friendly against Leeds, with his omission thought to be confirmation he would be plying his trade elsewhere come September.

McNeill made waves three years ago when he rejoined United from rivals, Manchester City, having left Old Trafford in 2014. The initial fee for the move was £750,000, though this could rise to £1.5 million if certain clauses were met.

McNeill was already something of a legend in youth football, where he is said to have scored over 600 goals.

The fact he rejected City’s offer of a new contract, in favour of one at United, will have only helped further strengthen this burgeoning status.

McNeill impressed for the U-18 team, scoring 24 goals in 20 appearances, during his first season back at Old Trafford. The 19-year old also returned 5 goals in the successful FA Youth-Cup run two seasons ago.

McNeill even made his debut for the United senior team at the start of last season, coming off the bench against Real Sociedad in a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

The forward then spent the second-half of that year on loan to Newport County, scoring 2 goals and proving 1 assist in 20 games.

This experience is what has driven the desire to go out on loan again as it’s seen as the best environment for McNeill’s continued development.

Newport County were a League Two outfit, however, and therefore a League One side was seen as a preferable jump in quality.

Stevenage currently sit in 5th place in League One, having enjoyed a positive start to the season.

The Hertfordshire club have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their opening five games. However, they have only scored five goals in these five games, suggesting reinforcements up front will be welcome.

Stevenage, therefore, seem the perfect destination for McNeill to land this season.

