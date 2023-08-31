Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Sergio Reguilon



Manchester United are reportedly close to securing a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur left back Sergio Reguilon.

According to David Ornstein (The Athletic), the 26 year old has been granted permission to travel to Old Trafford for a medical.

Fabrizio Romano confirms the same on his Twitter account.

Manchester United are now advancing in talks to sign Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham, as @David_Ornstein has reported. 🚨🔴 #MUFC Cucurella deal could collapse as Man United want clause to terminate deal in January, not possible with Cucurella. pic.twitter.com/WShKm6hPKc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Marca reports that a deal for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella has collapsed.

Luke Shaw‘s absence, coupled with a setback for backup Tyrell Malacia, has forced the Old Trafford outfit to seek external reinforcements.

While the club initially had their sights set on Marc Cucurella, his recent appearance for Chelsea threw a spanner in the works.

The stipulations around player transfers mean that Cucurella would be ineligible to play for a third club this season if United decided to send him back to Chelsea in January.

The Spaniard is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously donned the Spurs jersey.

Moreover, his recent stint at Atletico Madrid, albeit with limited appearances, has provided him with invaluable experience in La Liga.

United’s decision to opt for Reguilon is both strategic and economical. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience to the table, but the loan deal also ensures financial prudence in these uncertain times.

The club is also hopeful of adding Fiorentina’s midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat, to their ranks before the transfer window slams shut.

In the interim, United had to resort to playing Diogo Dalot out of position at left-back during their recent clash against Nottingham Forest. While Dalot managed to hold his own, the need for a natural left-back is evident.

The acquisition of Reguilon, should it materialise, will undoubtedly bolster United’s defensive options.

Fans will be eager to see how he integrates into Erik ten Hag’s setup and whether he can make the left-back position his own in Shaw’s absence.