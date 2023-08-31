Manchester United have made contact with OGC Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo



Manchester United are racing against time to bring in reinforcements as their injuries pile up while the future of plenty of first-team stars remains uncertain.

While a lot has been written about Luke Shaw‘s injury and the need to bring in an adequate replacement, the injury to Raphael Varane is equally devastating.

United play their best football with Varane and fellow World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez on the pitch, and without the Frenchman, the onus will fall on Victor Lindelof.

ETH would prefer an improvement in defence

The Swede was at his imperious best in the closing stages of last season but the problem is United’s depth in that position.

Usually, Shaw could operate as the left-sided centre-back but now there is only the Sweden international and former captain Harry Maguire.

The Englishman is clearly not in Erik ten Hag’s plans but the club’s attempts at moving him on to West Ham United failed after the defender could not agree on a pay-off amount with the Red Devils.

So far, he has yet to play a single minute while the club are yet to sign veteran Jonny Evans on a one-year deal.

It is clear to see Maguire does not fit with what the manager wants and the Dutchman had identified Jean-Clair Todibo as the perfect replacement.

The manager had even spoken to the Frenchman and now as per The Sun, United have got in touch with OGC Nice and a move cannot be ruled out.

“Manchester United have made contact over a move for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

“The former Real Madrid man, 30 is set to be out for more than a month. SunSport can reveal that Todibo, 23, is a centre-half Erik ten Hag is targeting.

Todibo move could be back on

“Nice want £47million for the French defender – with United set to offer the player a five-year deal with a £385,000-a-month salary and a £3m signing bonus.”

The report states that personal terms have been agreed but the asking price is too steep unless players depart between now and the end of the window.

If Maguire or Scott McTominay departs on permanent deals, then a move could be back on. Nothing can be ruled out on Deadline Day.

Todibo has already rejected an £18m-a-year offer from Saudi Arabia while he also said no to United’s Premier League rivals Chelsea.