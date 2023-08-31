Manchester United hold talks with SL Benfica for Joao Neves



The last time Manchester United bought from Portugal, it turned out to be quite a big success.

Bruno Fernandes is now the Manchester United captain after coming from Sporting Lisbon.

United could now be looking to repeat that trick by targeting the midfield wonderkid dubbed “The Next Bruno Fernandes”.

The Sun reports that United have held talks with SL Benfica for Joao Neves, the 18-year-old prodigy who has fans salivating at his potential.

Neves is a multi-positional player like Fernandes and can play as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, as well as an attacking midfielder.

United were expected to face stiff competition for his services from Chelsea but Benfica are reportedly sour over the Enzo Fernandez transfer saga and thus, don’t want to engage with them again.

The Portuguese giants are likely to be open to selling Neves next summer instead of this, as this season will be his first one as a bonafide first-teamer.

However, if they were to get knocked out of the Champions League early, then United could pounce in January, just like they did with Fernandes.

The report also states that Neves’ dream is to play in the Premier League, so another season developing at Benfica could be beneficial for his long-term prospects.

Therefore, United could be doing their due diligence right now by starting conversations a year earlier, hoping to steal a march on potential rivals for his services.

The midfield department at the club has undergone a huge overhaul this summer.

Fred has departed, while Donny van de Beek is also likely to leave. There is interest in Scott McTominay and Hannibal is also garnering interest.

A move sealed now, to be completed next summer could be ideal for United as they would get their hands on one of Portugal’s premier wonderkids while further clearing up the logjam in the middle of their own squad.

