Manchester United loan offer for Youssouf Fofana rejected



Manchester United have seen a loan offer for Monaco midfielder, Youssouf Fofana, rejected, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru reveals the French midfielder has been subject of interest across Europe with multiple offers for his services. Inter Milan have also seen their loan bid rejected.

Excl: Inter approached AS Monaco in the morning to ask for loan deal with buy clause for French midfielder Youssouf Fofana ⚫️🔵 Manchester United also asked for the same conditions 🔴🇫🇷 AS Monaco rejected both approaches as they don’t want to let Fofana leave on loan. pic.twitter.com/k7HGuFHIX1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Monaco are said to be adamant they will not allow Fofana to depart the club on loan, although they may be open to a permanent deal, if the price was deemed adequate.

United’s interest comes as a surprise, however, with Sofyan Amrabat thought to be the club’s primary target in the final few days of the transfer window.

Discussions are ongoing with Fiorentina over a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy for the Moroccan international.

The fee would be worth somewhere in the region of €25 million to €30 million, as explained in greater detail here.

Fofana possesses a similar skillset to Amrabat, ranking highly in progression statistics with the ball, as well as displaying the athleticism and defensive qualities United’s midfield unit is sorely lacking at present.

Like Amrabat, Fofana is capable of playing both as a defensive midfielder or in central midfield, lining up in both positions for Monaco last season.

He played 36 times for the principality in Ligue 1 last season, earning his first call up to the French national side in September.

He would go on to play for France at the World Cup as his nation agonisingly fell short in the final against Argentina.

Monaco have enjoyed a fine start to the 2023/24 season, sitting atop Ligue 1 with two wins and a draw, scoring ten goals in the process.

The French side will be in no rush to sell a key member of their first team with only a day remaining in the transfer window.

