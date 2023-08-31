Marc Cucurella booed by Chelsea fans as Manchester United move inches closer



Manchester United’s search for a left-back led them to zeroing in on Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

The club has reached an agreement on personal terms with the Spaniard and the loan fee remains to be negotiated.

However, despite his struggle at Chelsea, and the general feeling being that the London club is happy to let him go just one year after buying him for more than £60 million, the fans made their feelings clear.

As Chelsea were preparing to face AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup (United start from the third round since they qualified for Europe), Cucurella was selected in the starting lineup.

As his name was read out before the beginning of the match, the Mirror reported that he was vociferously booed by the home fans.

It continued intermittently throughout the game, with the fans clearly unhappy at him joining a rival club.

Cucurella, to his credit, put in a composed performance, and was one of Chelsea’s best performers on the day when they scraped by Wimbledon by a scoreline of 2-1.

Starting in his preferred left wing-back/left-midfielder role, he was everywhere for Chelsea, making 72 passes, 51 of those being in the opposition’s half.

He had four key passes and created one big chance as he touched the ball 98 times.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United will have been encouraged by his performance as Cucurella is currently going through the worst phase of his career.

He looked lost last season in a Chelsea shirt as continuous changing of managers, tweaking of systems, and no positional consistency led him to have his worst season.

United need the best version of the player to arrive as he will likely be the undisputed first-choice at the club till November, which is when Luke Shaw is expected to return.

