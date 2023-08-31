Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire included in England squad



Only Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford from Manchester United have been included in the England squad for the September international games.

England will play Ukraine on September 9th in a European Championship qualifier, with the side comfortably top of their group. Italy, North Macedonia and Malta comprise the other members of Group C.

England will then play a friendly at Hampden Park against Scotland three days later. Fellow United midfielder, Scott McTominay, is likely to be included in the Scottish squad for this game.

Gareth Southgate has picked a slightly surprising squad, with a number of injuries to key players changing the usual composition of the squad.

From United’s perspective, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount would normally be included if not for injury.

Elsewhere, John Stones, Tyrone Mings and Eric Dier are ruled out through injuries. Indeed, these absentees at centre-back are the primary reason Maguire has made the squad, despite not playing a single minute for United this season.

Southgate is reported to have wanted “experience” in this position given the relative inexperience at the international level of the other centre-halves in the squad.

The threat presented to Maguire’s place in the England team by a lack of minutes at Old Trafford was thought to be the primary factor in a potential move away from United. This departure is now unlikely, following an injury to Raphaël Varane.

Rashford has also been included in the squad, despite a quiet start to the season.

United’s talismanic forward was poor in the opening two fixtures against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur. He was operating through the middle, however; a position Rashford is far less effective from than the left wing.

He was restored to the left-hand side against Nottingham Forest and dutifully returned two assists, as well as the decisive cross to make the third goal possible. Rashford will feature for England in the same position.

The full squad announcement is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders:

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards:

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

