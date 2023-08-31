Premier League clubs “scared” of Mason Greenwood as the player might be forced to move abroad



Manchester United’s intention to cut ties with Mason Greenwood is proving to be a difficult process if reports are to be believed.

The Sun reports that Premier League clubs have been “scared off” by the potential backlash they could receive if they sign him.

The report states that initial enquiries over his situation were made by clubs in the UK but none of them followed it up.

Consequently, the player might not have a choice anymore but to continue his football career abroad.

Besiktas have been the latest club linked with Greenwood, where he could stand side-by-side with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Before Besiktas, some enquiries also reportedly came from Italy, and Saudi Arabia’s name was mentioned but neither report developed reliably.

It lines up with the problem United faced with Greenwood. The club had apparently decided to have Greenwood back before the same decision was leaked to the press.

Fierce public backlash, with prominent fans, charities, and former legends speaking out against the decision had the situation turn into a public relations nightmare.

Consequently, United made a U-turn over his future and Man United CEO Richard Arnold, along with the club and the player, released their statements to confirm that Greenwood would be leaving the club.

A respite for United could be that the transfer deadline for Turkish clubs ends on September 15.

If they cannot sell Greenwood before September 1, the end of the UK transfer deadline, all will not be lost.

In the worst case scenario, the club might have to pay off his remaining contract which is worth £75,000/week, and runs till 2025.

