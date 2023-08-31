Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool agree deal with Bayern Munich for Man United target



Bayern Munich star and reported Manchester United target Ryan Gravenberch will not be making a move to Old Trafford before the transfer window closes in slightly more than 24 hours.

This is because Liverpool have agreed a fee with Bayern for an Anfield move for Gravenberch.

With Erik ten Hag keen on midfield reinforcements, the Netherlands international was among several options being considered alongside the likes of Sofyan Amrabat and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

A report covered by The Peoples Person recently indicated that Liverpool were set to step up efforts to sign the 21-year-old, and it now seems that they have won the race for his services.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein previously explained that amidst interest from United and Jurgen Klopp’s side, Gravenberch changed heart and now preferred a switch to Merseyside.

Ornstein has now given an update and said that Liverpool is set to fork out a sum of €40million for the midfielder – more than double the amount Bayern paid for him last summer when he made the jump from Ajax.

“The 21-year-old will fly to Liverpool tonight and undergo a medical tomorrow.”

“The deal was negotiated by Jose Fortes Rodriguez from Raiola and will see Gravenberch sign a long-term contract with the club.”

With Gravenberch now off the market, United seem to have pinned all their hopes on finding a compromise with Fiorentina for Amrabat.

Yesterday, the Red Devils had a loan offer for the Moroccan rejected.

It’s believed that negotiations are still ongoing to try and find a solution that will see Amrabat become a United player before Friday’s deadline.

The 27-year-old has rejected overtures from multiple clubs as he is hellbent on playing under Ten Hag.

