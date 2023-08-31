Sofyan Amrabat to undergo Manchester United medical – report

Manchester United transfer target Sofyan Amrabat is expected to undergo a medical at the club after Fiorentina reportedly green-lit the move.

Football Insider reported that sources have claimed that United made a breakthrough in pursuing the player.

While the news outlet priced him at around £30 million, it was not stipulated whether United are expected to have signed the Moroccan on loan or a permanent deal.

This development comes after Fabrizio Romano claimed yesterday that United were preparing a formal bid for the 27 year old.

Romano added that Fiorentina may be open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy based on a set of conditions.

While Romano claimed that United and Fiorentina had only been engaged in informal talks until that point, conflicting reports disagree with this claim.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that United had submitted a loan bid for the player, which Fiorentina swiftly rejected.

It became apparent that the Italian club favoured a big money move, particularly given the existence of other interest parties.

The Peoples Person revealed that Napoli are another interested club looking to launch a bid for the player.

With the Serie A club reportedly preparing a loan bid with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan period, it would make fiscal sense for Fiorentina to reject a United bid, including a loan deal only.

With just hours to go until the transfer deadline, United must act fast to secure Amrabat’s services in time to include him in the squad.

In an effort to advance his exit, Amrabat has reportedly stopped training or playing for Fiorentina, fueling hope that his move to Old Trafford will become a reality.