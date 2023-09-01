Álvaro Fernández set to join Granada on season-long loan



Álvaro Fernández is set to join La Liga side, Granada, on loan for the season.

The Athletic reports Old Trafford officials are working with their Spanish counterparts on finalising the deal, prior to the 11pm deadline tonight.

Alvaro Fernandez is expected to join Spanish club Granada on a season-long loan before the transfer window closes. His move was put on hold while Manchester United secured a replacement for Luke Shaw. #MUFC @GuillermoRai_ @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/3lBmXNG6PD — Dan Sheldon (@dansheldonsport) September 1, 2023

Fernández had previously been linked with a move to Granada but negotiations were put on hold due to the unexpected injury crisis at left-back for United.

Long-term injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia forced United to enter the market for experienced fullback cover.

While the club were pursuing such a player, however, Fernández was unable to depart Old Trafford as he was the only recognised left-sided fullback in the squad at that point.

Marc Cucurella had emerged as United’s primary target but complications in negotiations with Chelsea meant a deal stalled.

Instead, Old Trafford officials switched their attention to compatriot Sergio Reguilón who Tottenham Hotspur were content to let leave on loan without a fee. Cucurella would have cost United somewhere in the region of £5 million to take on loan according to reports.

This increased financial flexibility then enabled United to pursue other targets, namely Sofyan Amrabat, who the United reached an agreement to sign earlier today.

The confirmation of Reguilón has subsequently freed up Fernández to pursue a loan deal away from Old Trafford.

The defender is “highly regarded” at United wih the coaching staff particularly appreciative of his technical ability on the ball.

There is no option to buy included in the agreement with Granada, underscoring the belief at the club that Fernández’s long-term future remains at Old Trafford.

