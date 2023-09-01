Erik ten Hag confirms Sergio Reguilon already training ahead of Arsenal match



Erik ten Hag says new signing Rasmus Hojlund will be available for Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, and that new loan signing Sergio Reguilion is already in training.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed of Reguilon “He is here, he trained this morning.

“He will be available. He’s an experienced player who has played at big clubs in La Liga and in the Premier League.

“Shaw and Malacia are injured long-term so we are well covered in that emergency situation.”

And of Hojlund, he said “So he had a good training week, so tomorrow we have final training but he’s doing well, he’s responded well. So he will be available for Sunday’s game.”

Ten Hag also confirmed that Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are staying at the club despite transfer speculation.

“We have done good business, we constructed a strong squad. We have the depth and the quality players in, they can play in a variety of situations and we are ready to go for the fight,” he said.

The manager was also asked about Andre Onana’s return to the Cameroon national team and whether that would mean he would be missing for a month to participate in AFCON in January/february.

“I know everything about it, we spoke about it before we signed him. I am in good contact with Andre, we are on same page, we know what we have to do.”

And on new signing Altay Bayindir, who is set to become Onana’s deputy, Ten Hag said:

“He will be in the squad as well, yeah, so happy, now we have to keep the group, again it’s fully there, we’ve covered every position and we have a very good arrival in Altay.”

Finally, amid wildfire reports on social media that a deal had been reached to bring Sofyan Amrabat to the club, Ten Hag was asked about the deal but simply said “I can’t tell because I don’t know. When we have news, we will tell you.”