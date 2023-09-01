Official: Altay Bayindir is a Manchester United player



Manchester United have secured another signing in this transfer window.

The worst-kept secret is out as Manchester United confirmed Altay Bayindir is a United player.

Bayindir comes from the Turkish club Fenerbahce and is expected to be the backup to Andre Onana, effectively replacing Dean Henderson in that role.

The Turkish club will receive a fee of £4.3 million for his services.

Upon joining, Bayindir said it is a “huge honour” to join Manchester United and “become the first Turkish player” to represent the club.

“I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions,” he added.

United had been on the lookout for a cheap goalkeeping option once it became clear that Henderson’s future was away from the club.

Furthermore, the need for a genuine No 2 to Onana became pressing once it became clear that the Cameroonian might leave United for some time due to his recall to the national team.

Bayindir was once highly-rated in Turkey but a rough couple of seasons have his stock at an all-time low.

However, the club and the manager clearly believe there is talent in the player.

Therefore, this move by United is effectively moving for a distressed asset. As the backup goalkeeper, Bayindir will arguably not play more than 10 games across all competitions at a stretch.

At the same time, United will rest safe knowing that a genuine option is in their ranks who has clarity over his role, while also being good enough to deputise.

His signing will probably begin a frantic end to the transfer window for United, who are also close to confirming the signing of Sergio Reguilon on loan and remain in the chase for Sofyan Amrabat.