Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United have agreed a loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat



Finally, it seems Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is finally getting the player he has been asking for all summer.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United have agreed a loan deal with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.

“Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in place,” the Italian tweeted in his trademark style.

Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United, here we go! Agreement in place — more to follow 🚨🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/xWx2g5kodx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

United’s porous midfield has been crying out for a competent defensive general to help Casemiro steady the ship.

Finally, after months of indecision and haggling over the permanent fee and loan structure, it seems the deal is set to happen.

According to Di Marzio, the Moroccan is set to join the Red Devils for a loan of €10 million.

The Serie A side have been asking for a permanent clause to be added and the price has been set a €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons.

Romano added that the midfielder is now “on his way in order to undergo medical tests as new Man Utd player after agreement reached.”

With time running out before the end of the summer transfer window, United had decided to send sent director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves to Florence to try and agree a deal.

The Peoples Person had reported that United’s initial loan proposal for Amrabat was a €2 million fee, which was promptly rejected by the Serie A side.

The player had been training on his own and was not even included in matchday squads as he waited patiently for United’s offer to arrive.

Clubs like Atletico Madrid, Juventus and even arch-rivals Liverpool had entered the race and tried to change the 26-year-old’s mind.

But the player remained steadfast in his attempts at reuniting with the coach that gave him professional club debut during his FC Utrecht days.

United and Ten Hag have finally got the player they wanted while the patient Amrabat gets the move he desired. Now for the medical process and then, the player can finally put on the famous red jersey!