Fabrizio Romano reveals Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United transfer scoop changed his life



Fabrizio Romano has become synonymous with the craziness of the transfer window.

His “Here we go” phrase has transcended football to become a nearly worldwide phenomenon, as people around the world use it pretty much as a beacon of reliability.

However, the man himself credits a United transfer as the scoop that changed everything for him.

In an appearance on the Rest is Football podcast with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Micah Richards, Romano has revealed the transfer that “changed my life”.

He said that Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United is his “favourite” transfer scoop because it “changed my life”.

In 2020, Romano was still a big deal, but the discussion around him was nowhere near as feverish as it is today.

In January 2020, he broke the news that United had finally signed Fernandes after being in on-and-off talks for the player since the summer of 2019.

Fernandes had even been close to joining Tottenham at one point but when he ultimately signed for United, the social media went crazy.

The signing was confirmed just as the January window was about to end, adding further excitement and anticipation to the move.

Fabrizio’s tweet which broke the news of the signing has 54.6k likes today, but back then, it was among his most-engaged tweets.

At the time, Instagram was his most engaging platform but in the transfer windows since then, his Twitter game has gone to another level.

His tweets with news about United are regularly some of his most-engaged tweets and recognising this, he often tweets about the club.

Furthermore, Fernandes’ eventual success and impact at United has enabled that scoop to age beautifully, giving it further importance.

So, since signing for United, Fernandes hasn’t just transformed United’s fortunes on the pitch, but his presence has also changed the lives of people off it!

