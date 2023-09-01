Fiorentina close to signing Sofyan Amrabat’s replacement



Fiorentina are on the verge of agreeing a deal for a Sofyan Amrabat replacement, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian club are close to signing Maxime Lopez from fellow Serie A side, Sassoulo. The French midfielder is a technically gifted player who ranks highly in progression and possession statistics; in a similar mould to Amrabat.

Significant update for Amrabat story: Fiorentina are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Sassuolo for Maxime Lopez as new midfielder. 🔴🧩 Expectation for Amrabat & Man Utd deal to get done as Fiorentina in very advanced talks to replace him. More to follow #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

The fact Fiorentina are set to secure their replacement for the Moroccan midfielder constitutes a key development in United’s pursuit.

The move has progressed significantly in the last 24 hours with the Old Trafford officials locked in negotations with their Italian counterparts. Romano believes a deal for Lopez suggests there is an “expectation” for the move to be completed.

Fiorentina are now open to letting Sofyan Amrabat leave on loan! Now asking for higher loan fee plus buy clause to be included in deal with Man Utd [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/Vzg0YLEl3f — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) September 1, 2023

Originally, there had been suggestions Fiorentina were only willing to let their midfielder leave on a permanent deal, and would be unwilling to engage in discussions over a loan.

Italian journalists described Fiorentina’s owner as refusing to “give an inch” on this requirement.

With the deadline for the window looming ever closer, however, and Fiorentina appearing to have secured a replacement, the Italian side are now reported to be willing to entertain a loan offer.

Romano contends this deal must include a higher loan fee than previously imagined, as well as a buy clause, for Fiorentina to accept.

These are, nonetheless, positive noises for a protracted transfer saga which is, finally, edging towards a successful conclusion for United.

Particularly for manager, Erik ten Hag, who designated Amrabat as his key target for the defensive midfielder role this summer, there will be huge relief if the deal gets over the line.

