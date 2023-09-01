Fulham offer two-year deal to Manchester United defender Eric Bailly



In a late and mad scramble, Manchester United have managed to bring in a number of key players on deadline day but outgoings are still expected.

Sergio Reguilon and manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred midfield target Sofyan Amrabat both arrived on loan while goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was signed on a permanent deal from Fenerbahce.

No more incomings are expected but the club are still working to offload at least a couple of players with Eric Bailly one of the players the club is desperate to move on.

Bailly, a must-sell

The injury-prone defender was close to a move to Real Betis, Besiktas as well as Al-Nassr but all those moves fell apart in the end.

The Ivory Coast international was asking for a pay-off amount from the club which United rejected and the player has continued to train on his own at Carrington.

Bailly has since been linked with a move to Marseille, a club where he spent last season on loan, but it appears that move might also not be working out.

As per The Mail’s Transfer Deadline live stream, Premier League club rivals Fulham have reportedly offered the 29-year-old a two-year contract but the transfer has to be on a free.

Journalist Charlotte Daly said, “Fulham have made an offer to take Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on a two-year deal, but they want him to leave on a free transfer.”

Fulham want him on a free

United, who had spent £30 million on his services back in 2016, were reportedly prepared to let go of the defender on a free, such is their desperation to get his wages off the books.

The Red Devils have not found it easy to shift the injury-prone 29-year-old with his loan move to Marseille not resulting in a permanent move despite a purchase clause being present in the agreement.

A spate of injuries and poor disciplinary record meant the French giants never agreed to a permanent move. They had re-entered the race as they could now sign the defender on a free instead of paying a fee.

Bailly has shown his undoubted quality only in patches since his Old Trafford move due to his propensity to get injured. Hopefully, he can earn a move away and remain injury-free to exhibit his qualities.