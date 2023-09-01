Home » “Here we go”: Getafe sign Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood on loan

"Here we go": Getafe sign Manchester United's Mason Greenwood on loan

by Derick Kinoti
by Derick Kinoti


La Liga side Getafe have signed Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood on loan.

Following confirmation that United were set to part ways with the player, a search began to find Greenwood’s next destination.

He was linked to a host of teams but nothing materialized.

A report covered by The Peoples Person on deadline day indicated that Lazio were in talks to land the player’s services.

However, the Italian transfer window closed before the deal could get over the line.

According to The Athletic journalists Guillermo Rai and Laurie Whitwell, Greenwood has joined Getafe on loan – it’s done.

This is backed by the reliable Fabrizio Romano who has even rubber-stamped the switch with his famous “here we go” catchphrase.

As per Romano, both the forward and United have given their respective approvals for a transfer to occur.

The Red Devils will not receive a loan fee.

As per The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, “Manchester United told intermediaries for clubs enquiring over Mason Greenwood they were looking for a loan fee full wage recovery in his departure from Old Trafford.

None of this will come to pass however if information provided by James Ducker is to be believed.

Ducker goes ahead to point out that the 20-time English champions will cover most of Greenwood’s £75,000 a week wages, with Getafe only contributing a small portion.

United wrote in a statement, “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Getafe also confirmed Greenwood’s arrival at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

The 21-year-old’s Old Trafford exit finally brings to an end an unfortunate sequence of events for all concerned, including United supporters.

