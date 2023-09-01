Home » Interview: Altay Bayindir reveals pride in Manchester United move

Interview: Altay Bayindir reveals pride in Manchester United move

by Darragh Fox
written by Darragh Fox


In Altay Bayindir’s first official interview, the goalkeeper has revealed the pride and excitement he’s experienced following his move to Manchester United.

The 25-year old officially signed for United from Turkish side, Fenerbahce, this morning. The deal is reported to be worth £4.3 million.

Erik ten Hag revealed United have extensively scouted Bayindir and believes he will make a “huge contribution” to the team.

Speaking to MUTV, the Turkish international described how he will “give everything” for his new club while underscoring his own winning mentality:

“I want to win every game, always, and it’s very important because I don’t like [losing] and we are playing for United. We need to win all the games. But I will give my everything for Manchester United.”

Bayindir is the first Turkish player to represent the club; a responsibility he is acutely aware of:

“We are talking every day with my family in Turkey, they live in Bursa, very near Istanbul. And my family are all happy. They are asking about everything every day. I know my responsibility. It’s very important for me.”

The goalkeeper reveals he was pushed to try out the position as a child by his mother: “…my mum said, ‘my son, you can play as a goalkeeper, that position is good for you because you are tall.” A mother’s intuition cannot be disputed.

Bayindir reveals former United great, Edwin van der Sar, was a source of inspiration for him. “A quality man, a quality person and a quality goalkeeper for Manchester United,” he contends. If United’s newest recruit ends up having a career at Old Trafford half as successful as Van der Sar, his signing will be an unmitigated success.

Bayindir has been keeping a keen eye on the club since he was linked with a move. The goalkeeper watched the recent victory over Nottingham Forest, describing the atmosphere at Old Trafford as “amazing.”

“…our fans are very good, I think. I can’t wait to meet the fans, but if you are winning everyone [is] happy because they are seeing you fighting on the pitch.”

Tom Heaton was singled out for praise by Bayindir as well. The new goalkeeper described his new colleague as a “quality person” given how much effort Heaton had made to make Bayindir feel welcome. “He said ‘if you need something, you can tell me about everything,” Bayindir recounted.

The 25-year old summarised his feelings on his new mates by stating “we are a team, we are together now.”

Welcome to Manchester Altay!

Latest Top Stories...

Fulham offer two-year deal to Manchester United defender...

Álvaro Fernández set to join Granada on season-long...

Official: Manchester United confirm the loan signing of...

Fabrizio Romano reveals Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United...

Luton Town latest side to be linked with...

Joe Hugill set to stay at Manchester United...