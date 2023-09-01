Ipswich Town interested in former Man United defender and free agent Axel Tuanzebe



Clubs all across the English footballing pyramid are running after Manchester United youth products and Championship outfit Ipswich Town are no different.

They have already brought in versatile full-back Brandon Williams on loan. According to Stuart Watson, chief football writer for the East Anglian Daily Times and The Ipswich Star, another former United academy graduate is in their sights.

Defender Axel Tuanzebe is of interest and since he is a free agent, there is no deadline of September 1 to deal with. Discussions are expected to continue during the international break.

Ipswich speaking with free agent Axel Tuanzebe

“The centre-back Ipswich Town have been in talks with is Axel Tuanzebe. A player McKenna worked with at Manchester United.

“No rush to sign before 11 p.m. as he is a free agent. Discussions will continue over the international break.”

Kieran McKenna, the current Tractor Boys boss, knows a thing or two about talented United academy prospects, having been the assistant coach during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure.

Tuanzebe was one of the most highly-rated prospects to come out of the academy at one point and both Solskjaer and his predecessor Jose Mourinho were fans.

The 25-year-old made his United first-team debut back in 2017, against Wigan Athletic in an FA Cup tie, and subsequently became one of the few United players to captain The Red Devils at every age level.

Axel had his highs during United career but injuries played spoilsport

He became the youngest player to captain United since Norman Whiteside in 1985, during an EFL Cup victory against Rochdale in September 2019.

His performance against Paris Saint-Germain and particularly his battles with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on that night were the high points of a United career that promised a lot but ended up delivering very little.

Injuries robbed him of the chance to stake a regular place in the side and a couple of ill-fated loans to Aston Villa and Napoli ended the defender’s chances of making it at his boyhood club.

He was training with Premier League new boys Luton Town in a bid to impress but it seems those plans did not fructify and restarting his career under a coach who knows him well could just be the shot at redemption the player needs.