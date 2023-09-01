Joe Hugill set to stay at Manchester United this season



Manchester United have decided Joe Hugill will remain at Old Trafford despite numerous clubs expressing an interest in taking the striker on loan.

Erik ten Hag believes Hugill is best placed at United to continue his development rather than first-team experience further down the footballing pyramid.

The Athletic contends there was “lots of interest” in the striker from across League One.

Carlisle are described as the side which came closest to securing Hugill’s services, but Old Trafford officials did not sanction the move.

Darren Fletcher, United’s Technical Director, rates Hugill highly and agreed with Ten Hag his immediate future should be in Manchester. Hugill will be able to continue training with the first team as well as regularly playing for the U-21s.

The club will then evaluate the situation in January, suggesting a short-term loan could be an option after Christmas if the striker is progressing well.

Hugill joined United from Sunderland in 2020 and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his age bracket.

The striker was even publicly acknowledged by Ole Gunnar Solskjær following an imperious performance against Liverpool U-23s in February 2021.

Hugill scored four goals as United beat their bitter rivals 6-3 in a thrilling game. It was also Amad Diallo’s first taste of life in English football, with the Ivorian scoring two in the match.

Talks have been ongoing over a new contract with Hugill said to be close to agreeing a new three-year deal, with the option of an extra year.

Hugill impressed during United’s pre-season, scoring in the 2-0 win against Leeds and remaining with the senior squad for the main leg of the tour.

It is clear the striker is highly-rated by his manager and the rest of the coaching staff, with a clear plan in place for Hugill to continue his development at the club.

