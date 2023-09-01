Luton Town latest side to be linked with Donny van de Beek



Luton Town are the latest side to be linked with a move for unwanted Manchester United midfielder, Donny van de Beek.

Miguel Delaney (The Independent) contends the newly-promoted Premier League side are considering a move for the Dutch midfielder as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Luton Town are looking at Donny van de Beekhttps://t.co/TLLDXETU1u — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 1, 2023

Luton have already added ten players to their ranks this summer.

A permanent move for Teden Mengi was agreed with United yesterday. The deal is thought to include add-ons and a significant sell-on percentage as well.

A deal for former United man, Tahith Chong, was also confirmed earlier in the summer. Chong joined Luton from Birmingham City in a deal worth £4 million.

United had installed a 25% sell-on fee when agreeing a deal with the Midlands club for Chong, ensuring they pocketed £1 million from this move as well.

Van de Beek would, therefore, be greeted by some familiar faces should he choose to accept a potential offer from Luton.

A host of teams have expressed an interest in taking the Dutch midfielder on loan with Van de Beek reported to be considering his options carefully.

Old Trafford officials are extremely keen for him to depart prior to the 11pm deadline tonight however.

Van de Beek has never adapted to the rigours of English football following his expensive move from Ajax, often painting a figure of ineffective anonymity in a Red shirt.

There had been some optimism that Erik ten Hag, the man who oversaw Van de Beek’s best run of form in top-flight football, would help to improve the midfielder’s form.

This has not borne fruit however.

A departure from Old Trafford would constitute the best move for both club and player.

