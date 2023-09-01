Man United academy starlet Marc Jurado joins Espanyol on a permanent deal



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has proved to be ruthless when it comes to culling youth prospects who he feels are not ready for the step up.

This summer alone, United have let go academy starlets like Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Matej Kovar and Anthony Elanga just to name a few.

Now the club have officially confirmed that academy defender Marc Jurado has left United after three years and has joined Segunda division outfit Espanyol.

Jurado joins Espanyol permanently

The Peoples Person had reported a few days ago that United are actively looking at a permanent sale of the Spaniard and the deal would potentially include a hefty sell-on clause to benefit the Red Devils.

The Manchester Evening News have confirmed that development while adding United will also receive a nominal fee up front.

“It is understood United have received a nominal fee for Jurado, but have insisted on a generous sell-on clause that could earn them millions in the future.

“The terms have been described as favourable to United in both the short and long term.”

Marc Jurado says goodbye to #mufc 👋 pic.twitter.com/8GUcpSKDwd — The Peoples Person (@_peoplesperson_) September 1, 2023

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot ahead of him, there was very little chance that the 19-year-old would manage to make a breakthrough any time soon.

A move away seems to be the logical solution for both parties at this stage. The player also penned an emotional note on his departure from the club.

The 19-year-old has made 40 appearances for the United U-21s while he was also part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side a couple of seasons ago.

Jurado leaves without a senior appearance under his belt

Jurado was called up for the pre-season game against Wrexham and even managed to get on the score sheet albeit in a 1-3 defeat.

He has been called up for first-team training on a number of occasions and was even on the bench against Nottingham Forest last season.

The Spaniard had joined the club’s youth ranks back in 2020 after spending nine years at Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy.

The move had garnered significant attention at that time and a lot was expected from the youngster but unfortunately, the journey ended before it could even begin.