Manchester United officially announce the signing of Sofyan Amrabat



Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano broke news that United had reached an agreement with the Serie A outfit for the loan transfer of Amrabat.

The Red Devils will fork out an initial €10m loan fee with a further €20m option plus €5m in add-ons.

David Ornstein recently divulged that Amrabat had passed his medicals and already put pen to paper on a contract expected to keep him at Old Trafford at least for the next one year.

This was corroborated by Romano.

United have now unveiled the Moroccan after weeks of actively chasing after his services before finally landing him on deadline day.

Amrabat said about becoming a new United player, “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.”

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.”

“I know exactly how Erik ten Hag likes to work and what he needs from his players. His coaching and guidance developed me so much as a player earlier in my career.”

The 27-year-old added, “I know that he will help to bring out the best of my abilities so that I can help the group to be successful this season.”

United football director John Murtough confirmed that the 20-time English champions have been tracking Amrabat for some time.

He hailed the player’s mentality, dynamism and technical qualities and explained that these are attributes that will prove pivotal to the team.

