Manchester United face a chaotic final day of this summer’s transfer window with the club still very much open for business.

Both incomings and outgoings are expected as Erik ten Hag hopes for one or two late additions to his first team squad.

A strict budget and failure to offload players have left the club scurrying for loan deals on deadline day while clubs around them have been spending freely.

United’s inability to work the market to their advantage is just one of the many reasons fans have been left dismayed by the current ownership model at the club.

Protests aplenty have taken place over the course of the much-maligned Glazer family ownership and there is another due to take place this evening.

United supporters group, The 1958, have announced they will be gathering outside Old Trafford at 6pm on Friday to continue the public objection to the owners.

“This is not about flashy new signings This is about a steady, systematic dismantling of fans expectations and standards over a generation to feed their greed. Nothing changes until they go,” say The 1958.

United fans have seen a rapid decline in fortunes of their club over the last decade and this summer’s transfer window has been a culmination of poor planning and wasted money during this period.

Ten Hag remains desperate for further reinforcements if he is to help bridge the gap between United and table-topping Manchester City.

Sergio Reguilón is expected to be announced on an emergency loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur to cover an injury crisis at left back today.

Soyfan Amrabat remains the number one midfield target and United are in talks with Fiorentina to get a deal done before the 11pm deadline.

However, no matter who United manage to get through the door today, it will in no way sway supporters who will continue to demonstrate against the Glazer family until the day they leave Manchester.

Public offers for the club have been tabled since it was put up for sale almost a year ago. After multiple rounds of bids, the Glazer family’s silence has been deafening in the last few months, with concerns growing they no longer want to relinquish control.

Fans and staff alike are desperate for a resolution which would no doubt lift the cloud hanging over Old Trafford and give United the best chance of getting back to the top of English football.