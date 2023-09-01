Manchester United UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw analysis- Giant, underdog, and a dark horse



Erik ten Hag steered Manchester United back into the Champions League this season and so the iconic anthem will return to Old Trafford. No longer will there be any debate on Thursday nights and rotation.

The group stage draw paired United with Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

On paper, this represents the perfect UCL draw. There is a marquee meeting, and there are other two teams United should boss en route to qualifying for the next stage.

However, with United, it’s never simple, especially in Europe in recent years.

Here’s an analysis of each team along with predicting where United could finish after the end of six matchdays.

Bayern Munich – Giant

The German champions are the runaway favourites in this group. In Sir Alex’s time, these two teams would be equals but right now, only Bayern’s collapse would give United a chance of beating them.

Strengthening with Harry Kane completes their attack which lacked a focal point up front after Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

If they secure Joao Palhinha from Fulham, the spine will be ready too.

Thomas Tuchel is a mastermind in European competitions, which Chelsea can attest to. It is a big chance for United to test their credentials against a bonafide European elite who are among the UCL favourites.

Harry Kane and Kim Min-Jae will be at Old Trafford this season after all, just in the worst possible scenario for United!

Beating them once in two games will be a big achievement, not losing in either would be great too. However, if United pull out their big guns, a la Barcelona last year, anything is possible.

United would have likely wanted to avoid Bayern, but it is a credit to Ten Hag’s work that Bayern will likely not be too thrilled to have United in their group.

FC Copenhagen – Underdog

Copenhagen have arrived at this stage after a long and arduous journey through the UCL playoffs. Therefore, it’s not far-fetched to think that they would relish the chance to cause an upset or two.

However, looking at the group dynamics, United need to get six points against the Danish team if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for the next stage.

Games against them will be particularly special for Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen, homecoming for both Danish players.

Copenhagen even has some wonderkids United will get a chance to scout up close. Roony Bardghji is destined for the top, while Emil and Oscar Hojlund, brothers of Rasmus, will give the United striker the feels.

Galatasaray – Dark Horse

On paper, the group is easy to predict, with Bayern and United better off than Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

In practice, the Turkish team are the definition of the “banana skin” fixture in the UCL.

United fans won’t easily forget the wounds of Istanbul Basaksehir in 2020 when a comical performance saw them lose in Turkey and cede control of a winnable group. That was Istanbul’s only win in six group stage games as they performed the role of “party spoilers”.

United need to avoid a deja vu.

They can’t be in a position where they need to get a win over Bayern to progress. For that, they need to be clinical and get 12 points from four fixtures against Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

That’s easier said than done, far more for United, whose mentality has been questioned previously, especially in tense away games.

Away games don’t get more tense than Galatasaray.

Final predictions

Despite it being a tougher group than what was possible, United should be fairly happy considering two teams qualify and they are far and away the second-best side in this group at the very least.

Erik ten Hag’s Champions League pedigree should be a cause for optimism amongst United fans.

This group tests everything for United- Big game credentials (vs Bayern), tense away game (vs Galatasaray), and clinical nature (vs Copenhagen).

It would be a borderline disaster if United don’t qualify from the group, even though topping the group remains a pipe dream for now.

Standings prediction- Bayern Munich-Manchester United-Galatasaray-FC Copenhagen

