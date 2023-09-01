Manchester United’s Shola Shoretire could leave on loan



Apart from permanent incomings and outgoings, Manchester United are also expected to sign off on a number of loan exits for their highly-rated academy graduates.

The Peoples Person has already written about Charlie McNeill’s temporary exit and now Shola Shoretire could be set to follow suit.

As per The Manchester Evening News, the 19-year-old is expected to depart before the transfer deadline after a ton of Championship clubs expressed their interest.

Shola Shoretire loan interest

“Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire could leave on loan before the transfer deadline if a good opportunity can be found.

“The Manchester Evening News understands Shoretire has received interest from Championship clubs and abroad and that he could leave on a temporary deal on deadline day if the right offer is made for the player.”

Prospective clubs have been asked to provide their development plans for the 19-year-old and only after the Red Devils are satisfied will they agree to loan out Shoretire.

Last season, the England U19 international went out on a six-month loan to League One outfit Bolton Wanderers in January, where he impressed and is now yearning for more minutes at a more competitive level.

In 16 appearances, he scored once, provided two assists, and showed he was ready for the step up in terms of quality, hence the plan to send him to the Championship.

Shoretire highly-regarded at United

Shoretire had made his United first-team debut under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he came on against Newcastle United back in February 2021.

He then proceeded to break the long-standing record of Norman Whiteside when he made his European debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at the age of 17 years and 23 days, surpassing the previous record by 108 days.

A lot was expected from the youngster back then but he seems to have stagnated a bit in the last couple of years, especially as he has outgrown academy and reserve football.

A loan move to a Championship side, which preferably likes to play with the ball, would be the ideal next step for Shoretire.