Mason Greenwood signs loan deal with Getafe



Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood looks to have secured an 11th hour loan move to Getafe, if reports from Spain are to be believed.

United have been looking for a new home for the forward after a media and fan backlash prevented the club from reinstating him in the first team squad after over a year’s suspension due to a criminal case.

Earlier today it appeared that Serie A side Lazio were going to take him but they ran out of time to make the deal happen.

It was mooted though that if United were to release Greenwood as a free agent, the deal to take him to Rome could still take place even though the Italian transfer window has now closed.

There have also been reports of interest from Galatasaray, who would have a fortnight to complete any deal due to the later closure of the Turkish window.

But rumours started circulating in the last hours that Getafe had made an approach and Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, via multiple outlets, has now claimed that the 21 year old has already signed a loan deal at the Madrid club.

SER | خيتافي يتعاقد مع ماسون جرينوود على سبيل الإعارة

UPDATE: This is now partially confirmed by Dan Sheldon and Davidn Ornstein of The Athletic, who claim the paperwork has not quite yet been finalised.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is close to joining Spanish club Getafe on loan. Getafe are in the process of finalising the paperwork.#MUFC Story via @GuillermoRai_ & @David_Ornstein on @TheAthleticFC:

Mason Greenwood close to moving from Manchester United to Getafe on loan. Not done yet (paperwork in process of being finished) but clubs optimistic of completing. #GetafeCF now only team in frame for 21yo #MUFC forward. W/ @GuillermoRai_ @TheAthleticFC

A loan deal is a better option for United than releasing the young star. They would, in the latter case, presumably have to pay up the rest of his contract, which would have cost United £7.8 million.

And while the club will probably still have to pay a large portion of his wages during the loan, Getafe’s contribution would be better than nothing.

In addition, United might still be able to sell the player between now and the end of his contract, recouping some money for him.

Getafe actually face neighbours Real Madrid tomorrow at the Bernabeu but it is highly unlikely that Greenwood, who has not played a competitive game since January last year, will take part.