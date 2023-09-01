Mason Greenwood transfer: Lazio begin contact with Manchester United, player open to move



A major departure from Manchester United is on the cards with Mason Greenwood finally being reliably linked with a move away.

Italian transfer insider Gianluca di Marzio reports that Serie A side Lazio have begun contact with Greenwood and United.

Lazio are interested in the United academy product and only coach Maurizio Sarri’s approval remains before moving ahead with the deal.

The player is also open to moving to Italy which is completely understandable since it has been previously reported that Premier League clubs have been “scared off” of Greenwood.

Despite the charges being withdrawn against him, signing Greenwood has the potential to become a public relations nightmare.

It was part of the reason why United reportedly made a U-turn after initially being open to the idea of Greenwood returning.

With his spell at United coming to an end, finding a new club for him was proving to be difficult, with many teams reportedly snubbing the chance to sign him due to the public optics.

Therefore, interest from Lazio will come as a huge opportunity for United and the player as well.

Sarri is widely regarded as a striker whisperer, with the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne, and Gonzalo Higuain having the best seasons of their careers under the Italian manager.

Moving away from England will also ensure that the glare of the public eye is lessened for the player, who will undoubtedly have a hard time returning to action.

So far, it is unclear what the financial terms of the deal will be, if any.

Still, just the spectre of Greenwood’s shadow being removed from the club will arguably be worth it just so every party involved can move forward.

