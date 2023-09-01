Mason Greenwood’s proposed transfer to Lazio is completely off



Mason Greenwood will not be making a move to Italy with Lazio.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Lazio had opened negotiations with both Manchester United and Greenwood’s representatives to explore a move.

It was indicated that only Maurizio Sarri’s final approval was needed for a deal to get over the line.

On his part, Greenwood was understood to be open to making the change from England and the Premier League to pastures anew in Serie A.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Lazio were informed that United were open to facilitating a free transfer for Greenwood.

Le Aquile were said to have offered the Englishman an annual salary of €700k – a drastic reduction from the £75k per week wages he currently commands at Old Trafford.

.@OfficialSSLazio in direct talks with Mason #Greenwood's camp – Lazio are informed that a free transfer can be done, with a €700k/year salary. @ManUtd keep pushing for #Amrabat: @acffiorentina open to a (paid) loan deal but no agreement reached yet. @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) September 1, 2023

Di Marzio has now given an update and said that Greenwood will not become a Lazio player.

There was not enough time to thrash out all the details to facilitate a smooth transition for the forward to his potential new club.

“In the last half hour of the transfer window, the Mason Greenwood chase was still open at Lazio: the Biancocelesti tried in the final minutes.”

“The Biancocelesti, however, gave up on the Englishman: there was no technical time to complete the negotiation.”

This is backed by the reliable Fabrizio Romano who states that the deal is effectively dead in the water.

Italian transfer window has just closed. Mason Greenwood to Lazio, OFF. ⛔️🚪 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

However, there might be hope for the 21-year-old if information by Independent journalist Miguel Delaney is anything to go by.

Delaney discloses that Lazio is not totally closed off for Greenwood and a deal has not collapsed. It remains a possibility but there are no guarantees.

With the Italian transfer window now shut, the above scenario can play out through United terminating Greenwood’s contract – this would allow him to arrive at Stadio Olimpico as a free agent even beyond deadline day.

If this also falls through, the Carrington academy graduate may find himself very limited with respect to potential transfer destinations.

