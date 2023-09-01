Official: Manchester United announce Jonny Evans has signed a one-year deal



Manchester United have officially confirmed that Jonny Evans has signed a deal that will keep him at the club for the duration of the 2023/24 season.

Evans had been training at Carrington with United to keep fit while hunting for a new team, following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League last term.

He impressed Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff who subsequently sanctioned him being awarded a short-term contract that would enable him to travel with United for the pre-season tour.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that Evans was close to putting pen to paper on longer terms that would keep him at Old Trafford, eight years after his first spell with the Red Devils.

This has now happened and the defender is set to be part of Ten Hag’s ranks until at least June 2024 as confirmed by a club statement.

The North Ireland international said, “I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home. This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.”

“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”

United football director John Murtough also heaped praise on the 35-year-old, his experience and winning mentality.

Murtough pointed out, “Jonny is a winner who has experienced everything in the game. These characteristics are invaluable to the culture that we’re building here.”

“His attitude and work ethic are second to none and Erik and the coaching staff know he’s someone they can rely on whenever needed this season.”

“We all welcome Jonny back and hope he can add further achievements to the success he has already enjoyed with the club.”

With Raphael Varane currently out due to an injury and the Red Devils unlikely to recruit a centre-back before the window closes, Evans can provide sufficient cover and ensure Ten Hag is not left short.

