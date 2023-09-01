Official: Manchester United confirm the loan signing of Sergio Reguilon



Manchester United have officially confirmed that Sergio Reguilon has joined the club from Tottenham Hotspur on loan until June 2024.

Following a muscle injury suffered by Luke Shaw that is expected to keep him out for months and with Tyrell Malacia also recovering from a physical setback, United dipped into the market in search of reinforcements at left-back.

A number of options were considered including Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Barcelona star Marcos Alonso, Leicester City youngster Luke Thomas, Reguilon, and Ryan Bertrand.

It was believed that Cucurella was Erik ten Hag’s top target and everything seemed to be going in the right direction until the deal collapsed.

United turned their attention to securing Reguilon’s services.

It was relayed that there is a clause contained in the Spaniard’s contract to terminate his tenure at Old Trafford in January when Shaw and Malacia are expected to return to action.

The Red Devils also pursued Reguilon since Tottenham did not demand a loan fee – this allowed for more funds to be made available to facilitate a move for Sofyan Amrabat.

Reguilon to #MUFC will be finalised/completed in the morning. Medical all done. Crucially no loan fee to Spurs which was a significant factor in abandoning Cucurella move as it frees up more money to try to get Amrabat deal over the line. Fulham interested in McTominay — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 31, 2023

United have now issued a statement confirming that Reguilon is part of Ten Hag’s ranks.

During his presser, the Dutchman divulged that the 26-year-old has already trained with his new teammates and is available for selection against Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking about his switch, Regulion said, “In life you have to be ready for everything and the chance to represent this great club with such an illustrious history is one that I could not turn down. Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success.”

“I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season; I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities.”

United football director John Murtough remarked, “Once it became clear that we needed to bring in another left-back we assessed a number of targets and acted quickly to sign Sergio. He possesses all the required qualities to help us achieve our aims this season.”

“He has good experience in both the Premier League and in European competitions, so he is ready to come into the squad and perform straight away.”