Sofyan Amrabat has successfully passed his medical and signed his Man United contract



Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has successfully passed his medical and signed his contract to become the latest arrival at Manchester United.

Earlier today, news broke that United had reached an agreement with Fiorentina for the loan signing of Amrabat.

This came after weeks of pursuing the midfielder, with talks boiling down to deadline day.

According to the reliable David Ornstein, everything is done and only the official announcement for Amrabat’s signing is pending.

According to The Athletic journalist, “Sofyan Amrabat has signed for Manchester United. The Fiorentina midfielder, 27, moves to the Premier League club on a season-long loan with an option to buy.”

“The move will see United pay an initial €10m loan fee with a further €20m option plus €5m in add-ons.”

“The Old Trafford club are expected to cover the full salary for the duration of the loan.”

🚨 Sofyan Amrabat has signed for Manchester United. Announcement to follow. Season-long loan for €10m, with option to buy at €20m + €5m add-ons. Medical successfully completed & #MUFC expected to cover full salary @TheAthleticFC #Fiorentina #DeadlineDay https://t.co/A8xr5V6KTC — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2023

Ornstein explains that Amrabat’s determination to play under Erik ten Hag was crucial as United could not afford to do a permanent deal due to restrictions brought about by Financial Fair Play regulations.

Fabrizio Romano also confirms that the player has sealed his move and all pertinent documents between the Red Devils and Fiorentina have been signed.

Sofyan Amrabat is Man United player. All documents completed also between clubs. 🔴🇲🇦 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

For Ten Hag and United supporters, the major positive is that the recruitment of a top midfielder who further reinforces the middle of the park has got over the line.

Amrabat possesses the skillset to balance United’s midfield that in the club’s Premier League clashes against Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, looked out of sorts and unable to keep up.

