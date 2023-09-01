Sofyan Amrabat rejects Fulham move as he only wants Manchester United transfer



Fiorentina star and reported Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has rejected a move to Fulham as he’s only interested in an Old Trafford switch before the window closes.

Even after Mason Mount’s arrival, Erik ten Hag continued pursuing further midfield reinforcements with Amrabat his main target.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that United had a loan offer for the Fiorentina star rejected.

It was subsequently relayed that the Red Devils remain in talks with the Serie A giants in an attempt to find a solution which could come in the form of an initial loan with an obligation to ultimately make the move permanent.

La Viola are open to such an arrangement.

Alfredo Pedulla recently broke the news that Fulham lodged a €30m bid for the Moroccan.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg, Amrabat has turned the Cottagers down as he is not inclined to join them.

They’re not the first Premier League side to try and hijack United’s move for the 27-year-old. Nottingham Forest made a similar attempt. Like Fulham, Amrabat turned them away – such is his desire and determination to become the latest addition to Ten Hag’s ranks.

Plettenberg explains, “Sofyan Amrabat won’t join Fulham! Instead, Fiorentina and Man Utd are in concrete talks now – about a possible transfer of the 27 y/o.”

ℹ️ Sofyan #Amrabat won’t join Fulham! Instead, Fiorentina and ManUtd in concrete talks now – about a possible transfer of the 27 y/o ✔️ #MUFC @SkySportDE 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/u5SDOMBCtb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 31, 2023

This is backed by Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna who mentions, “Fiorentina and Manchester Utd are still working to find a solution for Sofyan Amrabat. The Moroccan is not interested in Fulham. He also refused West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Al-Ahli in the last weeks.”

🚨🔴🇲🇦 #PL | ◉ Fiorentina and Manchester Utd are still working to find a solution for Sofyan Amrabat ‼️ ◉ The Moroccan is not interested in Fulham. He also refused West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Al-Ahli in the last weeks ❌️ W @HanifBerkane pic.twitter.com/OYRHb7YtAm — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) August 31, 2023

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder will not entertain overtures from elsewhere while the Red Devils are still within a chance of landing his services. He will wait until the end.

Manchester United are set to negotiate again with Fiorentina for Amrabat deal. Fulham are not involved in the race at this stage. 🚨🔴🇲🇦 #MUFC Amrabat wants to join Manchester Utd since the end of June and he won’t open to any other club until United are in the mix. pic.twitter.com/6gRdAYO42c — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

It’s now up to United to propose terms that will prove acceptable to all parties concerned. Ten Hag clearly wants the player.

