Academy Match Report: Manchester United u18s 4-1 Reading u18s



Manchester United u18s started their Premier League Cup campaign on Saturday morning as they hosted Reading in their group opener.

It was the visitors who threatened first with a series of dangerous corners in the opening minutes with the last one ending in a looping header that went narrowly wide of the back post.

United looked lively in the opening stages as well with Ashton Missin taking charge, setting up Ethan Wheatley twice in quick succession but the striker couldn’t sort his feet out quick enough to finish on either occasion.

Jack Kingdon hit the back of the net in the 15th minute from a Shea Lacey free kick delivery to the back post but the celebrations were short-lived due to the offside flag being raised.

A minute later, a delicate ball was chipped through by Lacey for Wheatley to take on the volley but it was too close to the keeper who pushed it over the bar.

Just before the 20th minute mark, Wheatley broke the deadlock with a sensational goal, the most difficult of his four attempts at that stage.

Reading looked to respond from another corner when they forced a fingertip save from Tom Myles.

Just past the half hour mark, Gabriele Biancheri’s pressing forced a mistake at the back from Reading which saw the ball coughed up to Wheatley who ran through on goal but had his chipped effort blocked at the last second.

The score at the break was 1-0 but it could have been a lot more as United controlled proceedings and created a string of openings but Reading provided a threat of their own from set pieces.

The second half saw Jacob Devaney and Victor Musa enter the fray for Harry Amass who enjoyed a fine debut and Ruben Curley, who continues to ease his way back after a long-term injury.

United had the ball in the net again early in the second half through Kingdon but it wasn’t to be the defender’s day as it was adjudged as offside.

It didn’t take long to double the lead though. Missin was played down the right wing and crossed for Biancheri to control at the back post and finish into the net.

Biancheri then added another in the 62nd minute to make it 3-0. Missin involved in the build-up again, initially winning possession high up the pitch and then having his shot saved, which fell into the path of Biancheri to tap in the rebound.

Another competitive debut was on the cards with Darren Fletcher’s son Tyler Fletcher coming off the bench following his summer move from Manchester City.

The match was put to bed in the 68th minute when Biancheri scored his hat trick with a spectacular solo effort running in from the left before slotting underneath the keeper.

Gabriele Biancheri grabbed the hat trick with a solo effort #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/H1pQXfhcj6 — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) September 2, 2023

Reading pulled one back with a late consolation goal through Kiyan Coke-Miles-Smith but it was too little too late as United ran out 4-1 winners to pick up three points.

United’s next group match comes next month when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers.

United: Myles, McAllister, Kingdon, Munro, Amass (Musa 46), Curley (Devaney 46), Baumann (Fletcher 63), Lacey, Biancheri, Missin (Sharpe 69), Wheatley

Unused subs: Byrne-Hughes