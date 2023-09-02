Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 things to watch out for as a strengthened United take the field



Arsenal vs Manchester United is one of the Premier League’s iconic rivalries. In recent years, it had taken a backseat to new rivalries as both clubs struggled in the wilderness.

However, with Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag both looking like they’ll engineer a turnaround, Arteta arguably already has, the spice and anticipation is back in this one.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction this time will be a close one, with United strengthening their side on deadline day, and Arsenal splashing the cash in this window as well.

Here are the top three things to watch out for as United take on Arsenal on September 3, 4.30 PM BST-

Hi, Hojlund!

Erik ten Hag sent United fans into a frenzy when he confirmed that Rasmus Hojlund will not only play a part against Arsenal, but he’s set to start the game.

That came out of the left field as not many expected the Dane to be thrown at the deep end having not played for nearly a month.

However, such is the urgency of United at the No 9 position, it was always a matter of when and not if he started. United need a focal point up front and regardless of his goalscoring prowess, the team will look much better just by having that target up top.

If he then contributes to a United victory, that’s a one-way ticket to iconic status after his debut already.

It’s hardly the ideal scenario for Hojlund to have that much pressure on his shoulders when he hasn’t even kicked a ball for the club, but a missed trick in the window has left United in this position. Now Hojlund needs to make the most of his golden opportunity.

Away woes + Emirates = Disaster?

Manchester United’s away woes are an open secret. They haven’t beaten a team in the top nine of the league away from home under Erik ten Hag.

They don’t just lose, they get dominated. The People’s Person recently analysed the reason behind this rut and Emirates has added to it in recent times.

Arsenal have beaten United four times in their last five meetings at their ground, with a draw ensuring United are winless in five. The last two games have yielded six goals for the Gunners as United regularly get blown away there.

Breaking this pattern here will down a huge mental block for this developing team. Not only will the away rut end, but the Emirates voodoo will also be taken care of.

It won’t be easy, it never is at Emirates, but that’s the sign of champions.

The left-back question

Partly down to injuries, partly down to new signings, but Erik ten Hag will have to make a decision at left-back. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury meant Diogo Dalot played against Nottingham Forest. However, Arsenal present a different challenge entirely.

United are likely to have less possession so the logic of playing an inverted full-back is questionable. In comes Sergio Reguilon.

As it stands, he remains the only option to play as a conventional overlapping full-back. His defensive acumen remains under question, and so does his match-fit nature, but Ten Hag might not have a choice. Either way, left-back is a position Arsenal will look to target due to its makeshift nature, especially with Bukayo Saka on that side.

This battle on United’s left will make or break the match for Ten Hag’s men.

