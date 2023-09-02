Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: Erik ten Hag’s side need to end away rut



The transfer window has closed and so the attention shifts to competitive action. Manchester United travel to Arsenal in a tough fixture with hopes of ending their away rut under Erik ten Hag. Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction before the transfer window ended would have been in favour of the Gunners.

However, after three signings on deadline day- Sergio Reguilon, Altay Bayindir, and most importantly, Sofyan Amrabat, United’s squad looks deep as well.

Having said that, the Emirates has not been a happy hunting ground for United in recent times.

Gone are the days when Jesse Lingard scored there and danced his way back to Old Trafford.

Last season, United were taught a footballing lesson. Even though the score was 3-2 to Arsenal, United barely looked in the game and Mikel Arteta’s men had their way with United, leaving with a deserved win.

However, new season, new hope and optimism, and a squad charged with new signings, this time could be different.

Here’s the Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction as United face their toughest test of this Premier League season so far-

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction

First off, this match being away from home makes things more difficult for United. The People’s Person recently analysed why United seem to be in an away rut against top opponents and in the current league, there are not many better than Arsenal.

Still, United have a huge wild card in their ranks for this one.

Ten Hag confirmed in his press conference that Rasmus Hojlund has recovered from his issue and will start this game.

While putting the weight of the world on the shoulders of a 20-year-old is hardly ideal, United will undoubtedly look better just by having a natural striker up top.

Regardless of his performance, if he can just stay in and around the box and occupy the centre-backs, United’s widemen will have a treat on the wings.

Arsenal have been trying a three-at-the-back formation this season to mixed effects, where their performances have been good but their results haven’t matched it.

Furthermore, Arteta’s insistence on playing inverted full-backs has led to square pegs in round holes, like Thomas Partey at right-back, for example.

If he continues these tweaks against United, it will unlock the club’s biggest strength- dribbling and running in space.

Expect Arsenal to have the bulk of possession and United to hit them on the counter by playing aerial balls behind their fullbacks in midfield.

For United, their first order of business will be to not concede in the first 30 minutes. A rabid Emirates crowd is the last thing a team needs when their mentality has been questioned.

Once the stadium is quietened, they can look towards getting a foothold in the game and get a positive result.

A United win would be an upset, but it is not as unlikely now after Hojlund’s return and deadline-day signings.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction: Manchester United get a smash-and-grab 2-1 win courtesy of Marcus Rashford being on fire out wide

