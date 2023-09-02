Bruno Fernandes named Manchester United Player of the Month for August

Despite unconvincing performances in their opening three games of the new campaign, Manchester United have managed to pick up six points from a possible nine.

United won their two home games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest but did suffer a poor defeat away at Tottenham in between.

New United captain Bruno Fernandes has started the season with his usual desire and commitment and it has led to him winning the club’s first Player of the Month award of the season.

Fernandes played a huge role in the winner against Wolves which was eventually nodded home by Raphael Varane to open United’s account for the season.

His impudent scooped pass set Aaron Wan-Bissaka free inside the box and the full-back’s lofted ball was met perfectly by Varane to ensure United started with a win.

The defeat against Spurs was the low point of the month but Bruno did look the most likely to open the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for United.

However, his best work undoubtedly came in United’s pulsating comeback victory against Forest last Saturday.

A true captain’s performance helped turn the game on its head after United found themselves two goals down in the opening 4 minutes at Old Trafford.

His quick thinking and assist for the equaliser was memorable and his reliability from the spot saw him smash home the eventual winner to keep United two from two at home this season.

Additionally, Fernandes ranks highest across the entire league for chances created (10) and big chances created (4), underlining his importance to Erik ten Hag’s side.

Despite the captain’s excellence this month, it was a tight victory with Fernandes securing 46% of the vote, just piping defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka who picked up 42%.

Bruno is no stranger to picking up the award with this being his ninth since his move to Manchester. His last came in April 2023.

Ten Hag will hope United’s Portuguese magnifico can continue his strong form into the weekend when his side travel to the Emirates Stadium to face rivals Arsenal in what is a crunch early season fixture.