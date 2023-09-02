Casemiro wins Manchester United’s Goal of the Month for August



Manchester United have had a mixed start to the Premier League season with two wins from three games but performances have left a lot to be desired.

Their performance against Nottingham Forest was still better, and a goal via a genius set-piece routine against Steve Cooper’s men had fans gasping in awe.

That goal by Casemiro has won United’s Goal of the Month for August.

Winning a free kick on the right wing in the second half with the team trailing 1-2, Bruno Fernandes caught the ire of the fans.

Instead of sending it into the box, he passed it back across the box to Marcus Rashford.

The Old Trafford crowd groaned, thinking the attack was over, but something far more genius was set in motion.

Fernandes instantly ran straight past the Forest defensive line and Rashford picked him out with a beautifully weighted pass.

In the meantime, Casemiro had run in the six-yard area, where he dutifully stood to slam home United’s equaliser after Fernandes stabbed the ball back in the area.

Forest were caught totally off guard by the flurry of motions the set-piece initiated and United’s comeback was on.

Ten Hag’s men ultimately scored another to come back from two goals down to win 3-2 and avoid a disastrous result.

Casemiro’s goal was also important since United’s set-piece prowess has been in question for a long time. They are regularly among the teams who are least effective from corners and free kicks.

Therefore, a goal with a routine straight from the training ground would have also served as a vindication for the manager and his staff.

