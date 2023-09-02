Glazers set to finally take Manchester United off the market as they hold out for £10bn



Manchester United’s current owners, the Glazer family, are set to take the club off the market and remain as custodians of the 20-time English champions.

Last November, the American businessmen initiated a sale process by announcing they were seeking strategic alternatives which included a full or partial takeover.

Ever since, the two primary bidders for United – Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe – have been in a rivalry to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Almost nine months after the sale was put in motion, United supporters are no closer to knowing who will come in as new owners and according to The Daily Mail, they may be stuck with the Glazers for a bit longer.

As per The Mail, “The Glazers are going to take Manchester United off the market, having failed to get close to their anticipated asking price, according to a source with long-standing close ties to the American family.”

“The logic for taking United off the market now, says the source, is that the Glazer family will try to sell the club again in 2025, when they hope financial and ‘environmental’ factors may attract more bidders.”

The Mail adds, “The Glazers hope for a higher price thanks to an uplift in TV rights revenues, the expansion of FIFA’s Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025, which could be very lucrative, and the forthcoming 2026 World Cup.”

United’s current owners hope that the 2026 World Cup will prove to be a catalyst in attracting the interest of American billionaires.

The Glazers are of the opinion that the Red Devils can fetch between £7billion and £10bn.

The source also divulged to the newspaper, “The Glazers are thick-skinned and won’t be influenced by any negative fan reactions.”

After United’s comeback win against Nottingham Forest last week, fans held a 60-minute sit-in protest against the Glazers and their ownership of the club.

If indeed they are keen to stay on board after a farcical process spanning months, such a move will only serve to further unleash the fury of supporters who have over the years never hidden their dislike for the Glazers.

