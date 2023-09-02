Jadon Sancho and Scott McTominay missing from Man United’s travelling squad to face Arsenal



Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho were the notable absentees from the Manchester United squad that travelled to London ahead of the club’s game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

United will be looking to extend their winning run before the international break with a big victory vs. Mikel Arteta’s men.

So far, the Red Devils have been uninspiring with their performances but have the chance to make a real statement by beating their old rivals in their own backyard.

There is a chance Ten Hag could be without Sancho and McTominay.

The two stars were not part of the group that caught the train to London on Saturday afternoon, raising concerns that they may not be available for selection.

McTominay was the subject of interest from a number of clubs before the transfer window officially closed on Friday.

Alongside West Ham and Bayern Munich, Fulham also tried to sign the Scotland international but a transfer never materialized.

Like McTominay, Sancho has so far this term been used sparingly by Ten Hag, mostly coming off the bench as an impact substitute.

Other players missing from the 21-man squad that travelled include Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly.

It’s understood that the two have been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and could still leave for leagues whose transfer windows are still open, hence their absences are not so surprising.

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton are recovering from injuries.

United’s deadline day signings with the exception of Sofyan Amrabat also made the trip. These are, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon and Jonny Evans.

Amrabat was not registered on time and the club’s supporters will have to wait until after the international break to see the Moroccan in action.

