Manchester United to play Bayern Munich on UEFA Champions League matchday 1 on September 20



Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League journey will start with the group’s toughest fixture.

Erik ten Hag’s side will take on German champions Bayern Munich in their backyard, the Allianz Arena on September 20.

It is the marquee fixture of matchday one, with AC Milan vs Newcastle also one to watch.

Bayern will undoubtedly be up for it, with former United targets Harry Kane and Kim Min-Jae also in their ranks.

CL fixtures now published. AC Milan v Newcastle (Sept 19) and Bayern v Man United (Sept 20) the highlights on MD1 — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) September 2, 2023

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Erik ten Hag as well. The United manager honed his craft at Bayern’s reserve team when Pep Guardiola was bossing the Bundesliga.

Now he returns to familiar grounds with a European giant of his own.

On paper, this is the toughest game United could have begun with. FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray are the other two teams in their group.

Ten Hag’s side will need to be switched on from minute one and overcome their away rut against top opponents.

The Bavarians are Champions League favourites this year as well, like any other, while United are in the midst of a rebuild under their manager.

It is unlikely that many United fans will go into his game expecting a win.

However, a positive performance that shows that United belong at this stage after years away in the wilderness would be welcomed with open arms.

United begin and end their group stage with fixtures against Bayern, with their matchday six game also against Thomas Tuchel’s men, this time at Old Trafford.



Full schedule:

Sept 2- Bayern (away)

Oct 3- Galatasaray (home)

Oct 24- Copenhagen (home)

Nov 8- Copenhagen (away)

Nov 29- Galatasaray (away)

Dec 12- Bayern (home)