Official: Man United confirm defender Logan Pye has permanently left for Burnley



Manchester United have confirmed that Logan Pye has permanently left the club to join Premier League rivals Burnley.

In a statement issued by the club, United have announced that Pye is set to join Vincent Kompany’s Clarets to bolster their defensive options.

He was part of the Red Devils’ 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning side.

During his time at Old Trafford, Pye mostly played for the U-18s.

Last term, he managed four appearances for the U-21s in Premier League 2.

United signed the 19-year-old in 2020 from Sunderland alongside striker Joe Hugill, who is set to stay at the club at least until January after Erik ten Hag made the decision to retain him.

A picture of Pye holding the Burnley shirt has emerged.

The Manchester Evening News details that he has been on trial with the Turf Moor outfit all week where he impressed.

The former England under-16s international played a part in Burnley’s Lancashire FA Senior Cup final win over Barrow on Tuesday.

Pye also scored against Cardiff City last weekend in a league clash.

The defender’s time with the Red Devils was marred by injuries, which stunted his development and arguably hampered any chance he had of breaking into the first team.

He becomes the latest exit in a string of youngsters from United’s academy who have left the club this summer.

Other players who came through the ranks and are now no longer contracted to the 20-time English champions include Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Nathan Bishop, Ethan Laird, Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Galbraith, Charlie Wellens, Teden Mengi and Anthony Elanga.

The likes of Will Fish and Charlie McNeill have joined Hibernian and League One’s Stevenage respectively on loan deals.

