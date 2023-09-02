Predicted Man United XI vs Arsenal: Strong team expected with bench of full internationals



Despite a flurry of new signings becoming available for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, we do not expect any debutants in the starting XI to face Arsenal tomorrow, but there will likely be one or two coming on in the second half.

Ten Hag has confirmed that young striker Rasmus Hojlund is “ready to start”, but we believe he doesn’t mean “start start”, but rather ready to “start” his United career.

Anthony Martial seems likely to lead the line and prove to the world he can string two games together without getting injured. He was disappointing against Forest but deserves a chance to play himself in after missing pre-season.

We expect to see Hojlund make his debut later in the game from the bench.

Loanee from Spurs, Sergio Reguilon, has been training with the team but must also be rusty, having not played for the London club this season. Of the new signings, he is the only one to have had a full pre-season, though, so he might just be deemed fit enough to start. But it seems more likely that Diogo Dalot will keep his place at left back in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s absences.

Sofyan Amrabat has joined on loan from Fiorentina but was not registered in time to play in the game.

The other new recruit is goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, who will almost certainly take his place on the bench as Andre Onana’s number two, especially as Tom Heaton is injured.

In front of Onana, then, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is likely to play right back, Dalot (or Reguilon) left back and Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez at centre back.

Raphael Varane is injured and “out for a few weeks”.

Jonny Evans was also confirmed as a new player yesterday, but he is likely to be well down the pecking order at centre back. He might just make the bench.

The midfield is expected to remain unchanged, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in the double pivot and captain Bruno Fernandes ahead of them.

Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are still injured.

Antony and Marcus Rashford are expected to flank Martial up front, although Jadon Sancho has looked lively when coming on as sub in the last couple of games and could replace the Brazilian, who has been largely disappointing so far this season.

With five subs allowed this term and so many stars champing at the bit, Ten Hag will be hoping to have the opportunity to make a number of changes.

The nine-man bench could be: Bayindir, Reguilon, Maguire, Evans, McTominay, Pellistri, Sancho, Garnacho and Hojlund – all full internationals.

Amad Diallo is still injured.

Here then is our predicted XI for tomorrow’s game:



