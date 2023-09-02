William Saliba raves about Marcus Rashford ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United clash



Arsenal vs Manchester United is a game that captures the imagination of Premier League fans and with both teams on the ascent, the situation has become more enticing.

Amidst all the drama, it seems like there is a lot of mutual respect between the teams.

William Saliba, Arsenal’s key centre-back, has raved about Marcus Rashford‘s qualities ahead of the marquee clash.

He praised Rashford’s game, saying he’s “so, so good”.

His “technique and speed” was particularly pointed out by Saliba, saying the United forward is a “tough player to play against”.

It comes on the heels of Rashford’s best performance of the season against Nottingham Forest.

Freed from the restrictive striker role and restored to his favoured position on the left, he ran Forest ragged, getting a hockey assist for United’s Goal of the Month, and winning a penalty which Bruno Fernandes converted.

His performances against Arsenal have also been regularly good, despite United’s less-than-auspicious results at Emirates.

He scored a world-class goal at their home ground last season even though United were dominated in a game that finished 3-2 to Arsenal.

His big-game credentials have regularly been lauded by pundits and fans alike and it seems like his ability to turn games at the highest level is getting respect from his peers.

United play Arsenal on September 3, at 4.30 PM BST with both teams needing a win as their campaigns so far haven’t reached the heights many expected them to.

Arsenal vs Manchester United prediction is now one to watch out for since a strengthened United look in a good place to get a result this time, with Rashford again expected to be front and centre.

