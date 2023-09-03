Aaron Wan-Bissaka covers himself in glory despite Man United’s late loss against Arsenal



Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.

United took the lead through Marcus Rashford before Martin Odegaard equalized just 110 seconds later.

Late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory for the Gunners.

Erik ten Hag’s men had 45% of the ball compared to Arsenal’s 55%.

United managed a total of 10 shots, with two being on target. Arsenal on the other hand had a total of 17 cracks at goal, with five requiring Andre Onana to intervene.

The Red Devils made 456 passes with a pass accuracy of 84%.

In comparison, their North London rivals put together 531 passes with a success rate of 87%.

One of United’s better performers despite the defeat was Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman did a good job of keeping Gabriel Martinelli quiet.

Wan-Bissaka made nine clearances during the 90 minutes plus added time he was on the pitch for his side.

He made one interception.

The right-back also came up with an impressive five tackles.

He won six out of the seven ground duels he delved into – defending in one-versus-one situations is a particular strength of the player.

Wan-Bissaka was required to contest two challenges in the air and he came out on top on all two occasions.

The 25-year-old registered 72 touches of the ball and had a pass accuracy of 80% to his name.

The United star tried to ping the ball long to his teammates twice. He did this successfully both times in a solid display of his improving technical capabilities.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

No doubt Wan-Bissaka felt his performance merited a different result.

