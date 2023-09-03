Academy Match report: Sunderland u21s 5-5 Manchester United u21s



Manchester United u21s were in action on Sunday before the first team with the young reds travelling north to Sunderland.

A week after a remarkable 10-1 victory over Stoke City, United’s u21s looked set for another goal show when Joe Hugill opened the scoring in the first minute against his former club.

United doubled the lead in the 15th minute after winning possession high up the pitch, Mateo Mejia passed to Shola Shoretire to finish past former United keeper Nathan Bishop.

Another mishap at the back for Sunderland gifted Hugill his second of the match when he pounced on a short pass back before dinking the ball over the keeper to make it 0-3 in the 34th minute.

Seconds before the half time whistle, United countered with Omari Forson who played through Shoretire to round past Bishop and slot into the net to give United a four goal lead going into the break.

The second half started when the first left off with Forson cutting in from the right and firing low from the edge of the box to make it five.

With the match expectedly out of reach, Sunderland didn’t give up and pulled one back through a long-range effort that rebounded straight to the feet of Harry Gardiner who was able to finish past Elyh Harrison.

Just two minutes later, Sunderland scored another when Harrison Jones sent a spectacular effort flying into the top corner from the edge of the box.

United had lost their head allowing for Sunderland to score a third in less than five minutes. Sunderland got to the by-line and crossed low for Michael Spellman to apply the finish.

Travis Binnion looked to the bench to turn the tide including a forced change in goal with Harrison exiting for Dermot Mee.

The new keeper couldn’t keep the door closed though as Sunderland added another in the 72nd minute. A one touch finish from Tom Chiabi outside the box rocketed into the top corner.

Holding onto the remaining one goal lead until the 9th minute of injury time, United’s youngsters couldn’t make it to the whistle and with the last kick of the game Sunderland equalised. Jewison Bennette picked up the ball on the right side and cut in onto his left foot and before firing home.

Letting a five goal lead slip was certain to have left manager Travis Binnion angry and with three weeks until the next match, there will be plenty of time to go over it on the training ground.

United: Harrison (Mee 64), Ogunneye, Aljofree, Kambwala, Nolan, Oyedele, Hansen-Aaroen, Forson (Williams 68), Mejia, Shoretire (Jackson 78), Hugill

Unused subs: Mather, Moorhouse