Andre Onana impressive in possession against Arsenal



Manchester United’s most effective player on the ball against Arsenal was their goalkeeper.

It’s a slightly bizarre assessment to make about a shot stopper, but it’s one which underscores the transformative effect Andre Onana is going to have on United’s style of play this season.

Onana finished the match with 41 successful passes from 50 attempts. At half-time he’d completed more passes than any Arsenal player, bar William Saliba.

His contributions constituted the most passes by a United goalkeeper since David De Gea in the 2015/16 season. And this was in a high pressure, high-intensity match away to Arsenal.

Despite key members of the defensive unit being unavailable, United were able to survive a fast start by their London rivals. A counter-attack in the 27th minute, launched by the impressive Christian Eriksen, then unleashed Marcus Rashford to devastating effect.

Arsenal would strike back immediately through Martin Ødegaard but United retained relative control for the rest of the half. Last season, they would likely have crumbled in the face of such a set-back.

A significant part of United’s ability to handle Arsenal in this half stemmed from their own ability to handle the ball.

Erik ten Hag’s side entered the half-time break with 57% possession. They had large spells with possession that appeared ‘pointless’ or ‘meaningless’ on first glance; passes rotated around the back-line with little purpose. But this ability to keep the ball was imperative to the performance.

Onana was a central node to this tactic – a constant option for his centre-halves who appeared unfazed any time an Arsenal attacker approached him. His calmness and ability to maintain possession allowed United to grow into the game.

Arsenal almost appeared fearful of pressing Onana such is the ease with which he could play through their attackers. Mikel Arteta is acutely aware of United’s counter-attacking ability and seemed to instruct his players to not allow Onana to launch any.

It’s not often a goalkeeper is the focus of an opposition manager’s game plan.

It marks a significant transition from attitudes towards United’s number one last season.

Too many times last year De Gea would panic on the ball and cede possession with a poor long-ball. Teams were content to press United, safe in the knowledge the goalkeeper would not be able to handle a swarm of opposition attackers.

This would then bring pressure onto United as opposition, particularly ones with the quality of Arsenal, could almost launch attacks at will. Press, regain possession, attack. Rinse and repeat. The FA Cup final against Manchester City was the clearest example of this issue last season.

Ultimately, United were unable to convert their positive performance into a result today.

Two late goals by Arsenal produced a 3-1 loss which did not reflect the reality of the match. A contentious decision for Alejandro Garnacho’s disallowed goal completely changed the tide of the game, with Declan Rice putting Arsenal in front a few minutes later. A last-minute goal by Gabriel Jesus finished off a match which was already over at that point.

Onana was an impressive figure regardless. On the ball he was a force of nature, off the ball he did what he could. He smartly saved a point-blank effort by Bukayo Saka to keep the game level in the second half, and could do little for any of Arsenal’s goals.

While United fans will, naturally, be left bitterly disappointed by the result, they should take a great deal of comfort from the performance of their goalkeeper. And the effect it had on both United’s and Arsenal’s game plans.

