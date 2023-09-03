Angry Erik ten Hag slams refereeing decisions and says Alejandro Garnacho’s goal should have stood



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has slammed a number of decisions that went against his side during their 3-1 defeat against Arsenal.

United took the lead through Marcus Rashford before Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard restored parity seconds later.

A horror last few minutes however saw the Gunners score two goals in quick succession courtesy of Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus to run out winners ahead of the international break.

United thought at one time they had won when Alejandro Garnacho ran through on goal to put the ball into the back of the net, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

When Rice fired the ball past Andre Onana, Gabriel seemed to have been holding Jonny Evans and tugging at his shirt.

After the game, Ten Hag raised these issues and said that the decisions ultimately went against them unfairly.

The Dutchman remarked, “It’s not offside. Wrong angle. Penalty on Hojlund. Foul on Evans.”

“We have to improve.”

He added on Sky Sports, “The performance was right. But everything went against us.”

"It was NOT offside." ❌ Erik ten Hag is not happy with the officiating decisions during Man United's game vs. Arsenal 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBYpoM0MNX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2023

Ten Hag went ahead to praise Rasmus Hojlund and the valuable contributions made by the Dane during the time he came on the pitch after replacing Anthony Martial.

The United boss indicated that Hojlund had a “good impact.”

He also had nice words for Martial and pointed out that the Frenchman put up a good performance.

No doubt Ten Hag would have been left disappointed by the final result but as he alludes, there are plenty of positives to be taken from the match.

